What’s Next For Abortion After Supreme Court Leak?

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(AP) — The stunning leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade has shocked Washington. It also sparked a lot of questions about what it could mean for the future of abortion in the United States.

If the decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice. It’s important to remember that no opinion is final until it’s issued by the court.

The draft could evolve before it’s formally released. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.