What’s Next For Alex Jones After $49M Sandy Hook Verdict?

Alex Jones takes a seat to testify in court at t the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(AP) — The nearly $50 million defamation verdict against Alex Jones for his years of lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre is not a final reckoning.

Jones’ attorneys plan to appeal to lower the price tag a Texas jury last week put on his false claim that the shooting that killed 20 students and six teachers in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax.

The conspiracy theorist faces bankruptcy and other defamation lawsuits. And Jones’ courtroom conduct in the trial to resolve a suit filed by the parents of one of the child victims has exposed the Infowars host to new legal perils.