What’s Old Is New Again: Justices Back At Court For New Term

FILE - This June 8, 2021 file photo shows the Supreme Court building in Washington. The future of abortion rights is in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court that is beginning a new term Monday, Oct. 4, that also includes major cases on gun rights and religion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — The Supreme Court has returned to the courtroom for the start of a momentous new term, after a nearly 19-month absence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abortion, guns and religion all are on the agenda for a court with a rightward tilt, including three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Chief Justice John Roberts was in his usual place in the center chair Monday and Justice Clarence Thomas, the court’s longest serving member, was to his right. But almost everything else was a little different for a court that, like the rest of the country, still is dealing with the virus.