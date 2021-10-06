While US Summer Surge Is Waning, More Mandates In The Works

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months — all signs that the summer surge is waning. Not wanting to lose momentum, government leaders and employers are looking at strengthening and expanding vaccine requirements. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are falling and the number of new cases per day is about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months. All are encouraging signs that the summer surge is waning.

Government leaders and employers not wanting to lose momentum are looking at strengthening and expanding vaccine mandates.

Los Angeles enacted on Wednesday one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates. And Minnesota’s governor is calling for new vaccine and testing requirements for teachers and long-term care workers. Health experts say there are still far too many unvaccinated people.