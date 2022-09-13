NATIONAL

Whistleblower: China, India Had Agents Working For Twitter

jsalinasBy 4 views
0
Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko testifies to a Senate Judiciary hearing examining data security at risk, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) — Twitter’s former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll — and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well.

These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company.

Zatko, who was fired earlier this year, said Twitter’s leadership is “misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors.”

 

Vehicle Stolen By Homicide Suspects Found In Houston

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL