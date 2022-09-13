Whistleblower: China, India Had Agents Working For Twitter

(AP) — Twitter’s former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll — and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well.

These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company.

Zatko, who was fired earlier this year, said Twitter’s leadership is “misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors.”