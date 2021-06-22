White House: 70% Of Americans 30 Or Older Get COVID-19 Shot

FILE - In this June 18, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccination shots, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. The administration is releasing new data Tuesday showing it expects to reach 70% of Americans aged 27 and older with at least one shot by the July 4 holiday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — The White House says more than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s even though President Joe Biden is set to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day.

The White House says meeting Biden’s vaccination goal is less important than the pace of the nation’s reopening, which is exceeding even its own internal projections.

The overwhelming majority of the nation’s most vulnerable people are fully vaccinated. And cases and deaths are at their lowest rates since the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic.