White House Acknowledges Biden Could Get COVID

The White House is acknowledging President Biden could get COVID as an increase in positive cases rumbles through official Washington. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the President follows strict COVID protocols, including regular testing. She insisted the White House does everything possible to keep Biden safe. Psaki said the fully vaccinated President would still be able to do his job, even if he is quarantined.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has contracted COVID. She was at the White House with President Biden twice this week. Other notable figures with COVID include Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and more than a dozen members of Congress. Psaki recently missed nearly two weeks of work after getting a positive COVID diagnosis.