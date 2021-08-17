NATIONAL

White House Again Defends Afghan Troop Withdrawal

By 60 views
0
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The White House continues to defend the withdrawal of remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters there were no good options for a final withdrawal. He added, “What has unfolded over the past month has proven decisively that it would’ve taken a significant American troop presence to stop a Taliban onslaught, and we would’ve taken casualties.” He acknowledged the ongoing chaos and praised the U.S. military for making necessary adjustments to secure the airport in Kabul.

Ground Broken For New Facilities For McAllen Parks, Transit Departments

Previous article

Ban On Content That Promotes Taliban Staying In Place On Facebook

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL