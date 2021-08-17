White House Again Defends Afghan Troop Withdrawal

The White House continues to defend the withdrawal of remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters there were no good options for a final withdrawal. He added, “What has unfolded over the past month has proven decisively that it would’ve taken a significant American troop presence to stop a Taliban onslaught, and we would’ve taken casualties.” He acknowledged the ongoing chaos and praised the U.S. military for making necessary adjustments to secure the airport in Kabul.