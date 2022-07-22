White House Announces $270M Military Package For Ukraine

FILE - A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat training in the high desert of the Yakima Training Center, Washington in May 23, 2011. The HIMARS systems supplied by the U.S. and similar M270 provided by Britain have significantly bolstered the Ukrainian army's precision strike capability. The deliveries of Western arms have been crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks in the nearly 5-month-old war. (Tony Overman/The Olympian via AP, File)

FILE - A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat training in the high desert of the Yakima Training Center, Washington in May 23, 2011. The HIMARS systems supplied by the U.S. and similar M270 provided by Britain have significantly bolstered the Ukrainian army's precision strike capability. The deliveries of Western arms have been crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks in the nearly 5-month-old war. (Tony Overman/The Olympian via AP, File)

(AP) — The U.S. is sending an additional $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a new package that will include additional medium range rocket systems and tactical drones.

The latest tranche announced by the White House Friday comes atop about $8 billion in security assistance provided since the war began in late February. It is being paid for through $40 billion in economic and security assistance for Ukraine approved by Congress in May.

The new package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and allows Kyiv to acquire up to 580 Phoenix Ghost drones, both crucial weapon systems that have allowed the Ukrainians to stay in the fight despite Russian artillery supremacy.