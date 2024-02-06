White House Asks Sheriff Salazar For His View On Border Security Bill

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says White House officials are asking for his opinion of a bipartisan border bill introduced by the U.S. Senate.

Salazar stated on Monday that he’s been writing the White House for several years, begging them to do something about the border crisis.

The sheriff says the bill addresses most of what he wanted it to, including funds for border security, stiffer laws against fentanyl trafficking, additional legal ways to enter the U.S., and authorization for border shutdowns in an emergency.