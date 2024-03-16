NATIONAL

White House Backs TikTok Bill

jsalinasBy
The White House is backing a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that it’s important to understand where American data is going. She called on the Senate to swiftly take up the bill that passed in the House this week.

The legislation would force Chinese-owned ByteDance to divest in the popular social media app, and has received overwhelming bipartisan support. Lawmakers are concerned that TikTok’s ownership structure gives the Chinese access to Americans’ data.

