White House, Biden Talk Afghanistan

President Joe Biden salutes as first lady Jill Biden waves from the stairs of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, July 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

The White House says the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is not going to be a “mission accomplished” moment.

President Biden said he always opposed forces being permanently stationed in Afghanistan and no nation has ever managed to unify the country The White House said Biden made the decision because there has never been a military end to the 20-year-long war.

Biden added the U.S. accomplished two important goals while there: eliminate Al-Qaeda’s capacity to be able to attack the U.S. again, and bring Osama Bin Laden “to the gates of Hell.”