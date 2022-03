File: President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will provide to Ukraine in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands at left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden is preparing to head for Europe this week but he won’t travel to Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that in a tweet today. She said the trip will be focused on continuing to “rally the world” in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden is set to depart for Brussels on Wednesday.

The White House says Biden will reaffirm America’s “ironclad commitment” to NATO during a meeting with alliance leaders.