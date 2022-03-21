White House: Biden To Visit Poland On Europe Trip This Week

(AP) — President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his upcoming trip to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies. The trip comes as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in their nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine. White House officials say Biden will first travel to Brussels, and then travel to Poland, where he will meet with leaders there. Poland neighbors Ukraine and has taken in more than 2 million refugees from the fighting. It’s been one of the most vocal countries in asking fellow NATO members to consider getting more involved to rein in the bloodshed.