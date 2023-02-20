White House: Biden Ukraine Trip “Logistically Complicated And Difficult”

The White House says it was “logistically complicated and difficult” to carry out President Biden’s secretive trip to the capital city of war-torn Ukraine. The historic visit was “meticulously planned” for months and involved a small number of officials from the National Security Council, the Pentagon, Secret Service and White House military office.

Biden on Friday made the final decision to proceed with the trip to Kyiv ahead of a publicly announced visit to Warsaw, Poland. The journey differed from past unannounced presidential visits to war zones like Iraq and Afghanistan as the U.S. does not have an established military presence on the ground.

Biden spent about five hours in the country, meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials to pledge U.S. support amid the Russian invasion.