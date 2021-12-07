White House: Biden Was Direct, Straight Forward With Putin On Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The video call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders are expected to discuss tensions over Ukraine. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Direct and straight forward. That’s how National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan described President Biden’s roughly two hour video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine.

Russia has been amassing troops on the Ukraine border. Sullivan told reporters Biden warned Putin about strong economic and “other measures” in the event of military escalation in Ukraine. Sullivan did not elaborate on consequences.

Sullivan said U.S. officials don’t believe Putin has made a decision about invading Ukraine. Putin has been seeking assurances that Ukraine will never be invited to join NATO. Meantime, Biden followed up with a call to the leaders of France, Great Britain, Italy and Germany.