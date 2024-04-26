White House: Calling In National Guard For Campus Protests Up To State Governors

The Biden administration says it’s up to state governors to decide if the National Guard is needed to disperse anti-Israel protests on college campuses.

House Speaker Mike Johnson called on President Biden to bring in the National Guard after seeing the protests at Columbia University on Wednesday. The Republican Speaker said there’s “an appropriate time for the National Guard” if the protests aren’t contained quickly.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, however, that calling the National Guard “is something for the governors to decide.”