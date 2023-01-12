White House ‘Confident” Biden Docs Were Accidentally Misplaced

The White House is confident the probe into President Biden’s handling of classified material following his tenure as Vice President will show the documents were accidentally misplaced.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of the files. She said the White House cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review and will continue to do so with the Special Counsel appointed to the case.

Biden’s private attorneys recently found materials with classified markings at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC and in storage at his Delaware home. Attorneys said in both cases they turned over the materials to the National Archives once they were discovered.