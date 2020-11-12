White House Coronavirus Task Force Warns Of “Accelerating Spread”

The White House coronavirus task force says the nation is experiencing the widest spread of infections so far. In its weekly report to states, the task force notes infections and hospitalizations are spiking over much of the country with no signs of slowing down.

The report describes “continued, accelerating spread across the top half of the country, where temperatures have cooled and Americans have moved indoors.” Last week the task force warned of “significant deterioration in the Sunbelt” and said the situation keeps getting worse.