White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients will leave his post next month.

President Biden praised Zients in a statement, saying he executed a plan to build the infrastructure needed to “deliver vaccines, tests, treatment, and masks to hundreds of millions of Americans.” He noted that nearly 80-percent of adults are now fully vaccinated and more than over 100 million are boosted.

Zients will be replaced by Dr. Ashis Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health.