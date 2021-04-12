White House COVID Team: Better Days Ahead, Not Time To Relax Yet

White House health officials say better days are ahead, but now’s not the time to relax. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are ticking up while the overall death rate is decreasing.

White House COVID adviser Andy Slavitt stressed that all Americans should keep doing their part by getting vaccinated, wearing facemasks and practicing safe social distancing. He said about 120-million Americans have received vaccinations and roughly 72-million are now fully vaccinated.