NATIONAL

White House Criticizes Trump And GOP For Sinking Funding Bill

jsalinasBy 121 views
0
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump (Allison Robbert/Pool via AP, File)

The White House is criticizing President-elect Trump for sinking a bipartisan funding bill that would’ve prevented a government shut down. Although Congress announced they’d reached a deal earlier this week to keep the government open through March, Trump released a statement lambasting the bill, causing House Republicans to reject it.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “Republicans need to stop playing politics with this bipartisan agreement or they will hurt hardworking Americans and create instability across the country.” She added that a government shutdown will hurt farmers, veterans, and families, saying “A deal is a deal. Republicans should keep their word.”

San Diego-Area Man Accused of Plotting Mass Shooting in Conjunction With Wisconsin School Shooter

Previous article

US Home Sales Hit Fastest Pace Since March With More Properties Up For Sale

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL