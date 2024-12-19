White House Criticizes Trump And GOP For Sinking Funding Bill

The White House is criticizing President-elect Trump for sinking a bipartisan funding bill that would’ve prevented a government shut down. Although Congress announced they’d reached a deal earlier this week to keep the government open through March, Trump released a statement lambasting the bill, causing House Republicans to reject it.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “Republicans need to stop playing politics with this bipartisan agreement or they will hurt hardworking Americans and create instability across the country.” She added that a government shutdown will hurt farmers, veterans, and families, saying “A deal is a deal. Republicans should keep their word.”