White House Declares Emergency Over Pipeline Shutdown

The White House is issuing an emergency declaration after a cyber attack shut down a key U.S. oil pipeline. The Colonial Pipeline that supplies much of the East Coast was shut down Friday after computer systems were infected with ransomware.

The regional emergency will provide support for transportation of gas and other refined petroleum products to 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Meanwhile, a member of the House Energy Committee says the Colonial Pipeline hack shows the need for America to invest in cyber security. Appearing on CBS’s Face The Nation, Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger says it’s important to understand the hack as critical infrastructure becomes more dependent on technology.