The White House is defending President Biden’s moves on student loan debt. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the cancellation was a Biden campaign promise. She argued it’ll give millions of borrowers some relief from the “crushing burden” of student loan debt. Jean-Pierre agreed the President’s action won’t please everyone.

Critics say the moves are deeply unfair to those who have paid off their student loans. They’ve also raised concerns about the costs of the loan forgiveness.