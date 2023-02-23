White House Defends Response To Ohio Derailment

The Biden administration is defending the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The administration has faced criticism, including from the town’s mayor, for not doing enough to mitigate the environmental disaster that took place earlier this month.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back against those claims, arguing administration officials from the EPA and other agencies have been working in “lockstep” with state and local authorities since the accident occurred.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the crash site Thursday after facing a wave of criticism for not making the trip sooner. Jean-Pierre called the attacks on Buttigieg pure politics, noting that no one criticized Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao over chemical spills.