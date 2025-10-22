The White House is pushing back on a report that President Trump is mulling over whether to pardon Sean Diddy Combs. The famous rapper is currently serving four years in prison on prostitution related convictions in New York. TMZ reported that Trump was considering commuting his sentence.

A White House official denies that report, telling NBC there is no truth to it. TMZ says it stands by its story. A high ranking White House official tells TMZ that Trump is considering commuting Diddy’s sentence as early as this week.