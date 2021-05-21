White House, GOP Infrastructure Talks Reaching Key Stage

(AP) — Negotiations between the White House and Republican senators over President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan are reaching a crucial stage before more talks Friday. The latest GOP offer has left some dismay in the administration that there hasn’t been more movement from the Republicans’ initial $568 billion proposal. A Republican says GOP lawmakers did increase their offer and have been working in good faith with the White House. But the slog of the closed-door talks is certain to mean new worries from Democrats. The president’s team had set a soft Memorial Day deadline to determine whether a deal was within reach.