White House: Intel Shows Putin Misled By Advisers On Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The White House says U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine.

The intelligence finding indicates that Putin is aware of the situation on information coming to him and there is now persistent tension between him and senior Russian military officials. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield says the intelligence indicates Putin’s advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday that an additional $500 million in aid for Ukraine was on its way.

 

