White House Invites Dozens Of Nations For Ransomware Summit

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. Several administration officials are planning to participate in the event, including Wray. President Joe Biden was not expected to attend. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit begins Monday and will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems are more resilient to better withstand attacks and disrupt bad actors planning such assaults. A senior Biden administration official cites recent attacks such as one that targeted the Los Angeles school district last month to underscore the urgency of the issue and the summit.