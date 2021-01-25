NATIONALTRENDING

White House Looking At March Timeline To Pass Additional COVID Relief

By 112 views
0
FILE -(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The White House is pushing a March timeline to pass President Biden’s comprehensive coronavirus stimulus bill.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki says there is a need to quickly press for more funding to be approved, including 14-hundred-dollar stimulus payments to qualifying Americans.

Psaki said there needs to be rapid progress because the U.S. will “hit the unemployment cliff” in March. She said the President doesn’t expect the bill to look exactly the same as presented as bipartisan talks are ongoing on Capitol Hill.

White House Moving To Put Tubman Portrait On $20 Bill

Previous article

Biden: Schools Must Be Made Safe & Secure Before Re-Opening

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL