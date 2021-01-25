White House Looking At March Timeline To Pass Additional COVID Relief

The White House is pushing a March timeline to pass President Biden’s comprehensive coronavirus stimulus bill.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki says there is a need to quickly press for more funding to be approved, including 14-hundred-dollar stimulus payments to qualifying Americans.

Psaki said there needs to be rapid progress because the U.S. will “hit the unemployment cliff” in March. She said the President doesn’t expect the bill to look exactly the same as presented as bipartisan talks are ongoing on Capitol Hill.