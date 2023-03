FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

The White House is commenting on the abortion pill case being considered by a Texas judge. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that decisions over the safety of medications should be left up to the FDA.

The judge heard arguments in a case challenging the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, which was approved in 2000. Jean-Pierre said the administration believes the drug is safe and it would be “devastating” to women to prevent access to the drug.