FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2012 file photo, a wax likeness of the renowned abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad Harriet Ross Tubman is unveiled at the Presidents Gallery by Madame Tussauds in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2012 file photo, a wax likeness of the renowned abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad Harriet Ross Tubman is unveiled at the Presidents Gallery by Madame Tussauds in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Treasury Department is looking to put Harriet Tubman on the 20-dollar bill sooner than planned. Former President Donald Trump was not a fan of the plan that was implemented by the Obama administration.

Ex-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin delayed the kickoff until 2026. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s team is looking for avenues to speed up the plan. Harriet Tubman was an abolitionist and activist who helped rescue slaves in and around the Civil War.