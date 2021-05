The White House is pointing to continued progress in the fight against COVID-19. Press Secretary Jen Psaki opened a briefing by noting the more than 60-percent of Americans who have been received vaccine shots. She also cited ongoing downward trends involving new cases and deaths.

However, Psaki cautioned that the pandemic is not over yet. Meantime, Psaki was greeted in a White House briefing room that’s now at 50-percent capacity for the first time in more than a year.