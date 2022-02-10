White House Pressed On Facemask Mandates

Facemask mandates are being loosened or lifted in a number of states, despite CDC guidelines on masks.

During her daily briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House understands the growing impatience over wearing facemasks during the ongoing COVID pandemic. She noted that CDC guidelines will continue to be based on science and data.

Psaki said CDC officials are constantly evaluating COVID guidelines. She insisted that facemasks work and advised Americans to continue following CDC guidelines on wearing masks in crowded indoor and outdoor settings.