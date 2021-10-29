White House Renews Bid To End ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy

FILE - A woman seeking asylum in the United States waits with others for news of policy changes, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. On Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, the Biden administration launched a second bid to end a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration has launched a second bid to end a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. It is also reaffirming a commitment to reinstate the policy under court order.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday that the “Remain in Mexico” policy likely contributed to a drop in illegal border crossings in 2019 but with “substantial and unjustifiable human costs” to asylum-seekers exposed to violence while waiting in Mexico.

A federal judge has ordered that the policy be reinstated but left a door open for the administration to try again.