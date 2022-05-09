Uncategorized

White House Says Internet Providers To Discount Fee For Poor

Fred CruzBy 9 views
0
President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — The Biden administration says 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to low-income Americans. The program announced Monday could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service. The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding that provided $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households — $75 in tribal areas. With the new commitment from the internet providers, 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for service at least 100 megabits per second. That makes their internet service fully covered by the government subsidy if they sign up for service with one of the program’s providers.

 

Fred Cruz

Havana Hotel Death Toll At 31 As Dogs Search For Survivors

Previous article

Jill Biden Pays Surprise Visit To Ukraine, Meets First Lady

Next article

You may also like

More in Uncategorized