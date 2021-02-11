White House Says It Will Defer To CDC On Reopening Schools

(AP)–The White House says it’s aiming for a full reopening of schools but will defer to science experts on how to get there in the middle of a pandemic.

Press secretary Jen Psaki made the comment on Thursday amid criticism that President Joe Biden has not acted aggressively enough on reopening schools. The White House drew criticism this week when it said schools would be considered opened if they teach in-person at least one day a week.

Republicans say that bar is too low and that schools are safe to reopen now. Psaki says Biden wants to get students in school five days a week as soon as it’s safe.