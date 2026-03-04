WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday said Spain has agreed to cooperate with U.S. operations in the Middle East after U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to cut off trade with Madrid, hours after the Spanish prime minister said that his government wouldn’t “be complicit in something that is bad for the world.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “with respect to Spain, I think they heard the president’s message yesterday loud and clear.

“And it’s my understanding over the past several hours, they’ve agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military,” Leavitt said. “And so I know that the U.S. military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain.”

The Associated Press was attempting to get comment from the Spanish government immediately after Leavitt’s remarks.