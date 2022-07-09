White House Sit-In Among Roe v. Wade Reversal Protests

An abortion rights sit-in outside the White House is among the dozens of marches and rallies taking place across the country today.

The demonstration is organized by Women’s March as part of their “Summer of Rage” in reaction to last month’s Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade. The DC sit-in caps a week of protests outside Senate office buildings calling on Congress and the White House to protect abortion.

President Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at protecting women’s access to reproductive healthcare.