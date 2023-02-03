White House Speaks On Chinese Balloon

The White House says the Chinese balloon moving over the continental United States is a clear violation of American sovereignty.

On Air Force One heading to Philadelphia, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden was briefed on the high-altitude balloon moving through U.S. airspace Tuesday. She said the military didn’t shoot the balloon down over concerns falling debris could hurt people on the ground.

However, that isn’t enough for some Republicans such as former Vice President Pence. He’s calling on the Biden administration to shoot it down.