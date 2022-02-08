NATIONAL

White House: Top Scientist Resigns Over Treatment Of Staff

FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan. 16, 2021. A White House review found credible evidence that Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to President Joe Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully, in violation of its “Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy," but the administration plans to keep him on the job after giving him counseling. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s top science adviser Eric Lander has resigned after the White House confirmed that an internal investigation found credible evidence that he mistreated his staff. It marks the first Cabinet-level departure of the Biden administration. Press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden accepted Lander’s resignation Monday with “gratitude for his work … on the pandemic, the Cancer Moonshot, climate change, and other key priorities.” The White House rebuked Lander over his treatment of his staff, but initially signaled he would be allowed to remain on the job, despite Biden’s Inauguration Day assertion that would fire anyone who shows disrespect to others “on the spot.”

 

