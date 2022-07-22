White House Tries To Make Biden’s COVID A ‘teachable moment’

(AP) — For more than a year, President Joe Biden’s ability to avoid the coronavirus seemed to defy the odds. When Biden finally did test positive, the White House was ready. It set out to turn the diagnosis into a “teachable moment” and dispel any notion of a crisis.
The White House offered repeated assurances Thursday that the president was hard at work while isolating in the residential areas of the White House with “very mild symptoms” of a runny nose, dry cough and fatigue.
It was part of an administration effort to offer Biden as the personification of the idea that any American can get COVID-19 and recover without too much suffering if they’ve gotten their shots and taken other important steps.