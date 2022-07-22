White House Tries To Make Biden’s COVID A ‘teachable moment’

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., on the phone from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. Biden says he's "doing great" after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Biden is experiencing "very mild symptoms," including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

(AP) — For more than a year, President Joe Biden’s ability to avoid the coronavirus seemed to defy the odds. When Biden finally did test positive, the White House was ready. It set out to turn the diagnosis into a “teachable moment” and dispel any notion of a crisis.

The White House offered repeated assurances Thursday that the president was hard at work while isolating in the residential areas of the White House with “very mild symptoms” of a runny nose, dry cough and fatigue.

It was part of an administration effort to offer Biden as the personification of the idea that any American can get COVID-19 and recover without too much suffering if they’ve gotten their shots and taken other important steps.