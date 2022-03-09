White House Tries To Shift Blame On Soaring Gas Prices To Russia

The White House is trying to shift the blame for soaring gas prices to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said global oil markets have been shaken for months over Russia’s massive military buildup and eventual invasion of Ukraine. She was pressed again about domestic oil production and said U.S. oil companies have thousands of approved leases for drilling. She argued they can start doing that at any time.

President Biden imposed a ban on Russian oil imports to the U.S. this week.