White House: Ukraine Images Shocking, Horrifying

The lifeless body of a man lies in the staircase of a building in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Images coming out of Ukraine are shocking, horrifying but not surprising. So said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a briefing. He cited strong, growing evidence that war crimes are being committed by Russian forces.

Sullivan said Russia appears to be reorganizing and not retreating from key areas of Ukraine. He stressed that Russia’s plan is likely aimed at weakening Ukraine as much as possible. He praised Ukrainians for holding firm in much of the country and said western allies “will not break.”