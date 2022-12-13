NATIONAL

White House Urges Congress To Act On Immigration Reform

The White House is asking Congress for resources to help mitigate an influx of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Democrats want to work with Republicans on bipartisan immigration reform. Her comments come as the Title 42 policy is set to end next Wednesday.

The COVID-era policy prevents migrants seeking asylum from entering the U.S. over public health concerns. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has called on the administration to extend the policy.

