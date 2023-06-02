NATIONAL

White House: US Won’t Be Pulled Into Nuclear Arms Race

File photo: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The White House says the U.S. won’t engage in a nuclear arms race with Russia and China.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the Arms Control Association in Washington today that the U.S. does not need to increase its nuclear forces to successfully deter its nuclear competitors.

He said the Biden administration is focusing on non-nuclear capabilities such as hypersonic missiles that can reach “heavily defended, high-value targets.” He added that the U.S. is ready to discuss a future nuclear arms control framework with Moscow and Beijing.

Russia in February suspended its participation in a key nuclear weapons treaty as its war against Ukraine intensified.

