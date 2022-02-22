White House Uses Term ‘Invasion’ For Russian Troop Deployment In Ukraine

Smoke billows from a power and heating plant as it is was shelled in Shchastya, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Russia says its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces. The statement Tuesday further raises the stakes amid Western fears that Moscow could follow up on Monday’s recognition of rebel regions with a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The White House is calling the deployment of Russian troops into regions of Ukraine an “invasion.” This marks a major shift by the White House, which on Monday resisted calling Russia’s actions an “invasion.”

Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said the U.S. is already seeing the beginning of the country’s “swift and severe” response to the attack.