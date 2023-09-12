White House: We Are Not Giving Money To Iran

The White House insists the U.S. is not “giving money” to Iran, despite a six-billion-dollar transfer of funds to the regime. The money was part of a recent prisoner swap involving five Americans.

The Biden Administration allowed banks to transfer the frozen Iranian cash that was previously off-limits due to sanctions.

The State Department says the money already belonged to Iran and the regime can only to spend it on humanitarian needs. Republicans say that argument is absurd, and there’s no way to actually trace what Iran spends all of its money on.