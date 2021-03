White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The White House is not calling the situation at the southern border a crisis as some Republicans allege.

President Biden’s press secretary says the situation is “very challenging,” noting many immigrants are fleeing terrible conditions in their home countries. But she wouldn’t confirm the number of children traveling alone, who’ve been detained in recent weeks.