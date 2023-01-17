White House Won’t Offer New Details On Classified Docs Controversy

The White House is staying tight-lipped on the classified documents recently found in an office and residence of President Biden. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to give any more information on the controversy and referred reporters to the White House counsel’s office and the Department of Justice.

Jean-Pierre emphasized, however, the administration is fully cooperating with the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified material from his time as vice president. A special counsel is looking into whether any laws were broken.